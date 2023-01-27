PM says Pakistan to sign agreement with IMF this month

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 27th, 2023) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that his government would sign agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the ninth review of the Extended Fund Facility this month.

The Prime Minister said that he was hopeful that they would strike an agreement with the IMF this month.

He said they would be soon out of the difficulties and multilateral and bilateral institutions would work with Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz expressed these words while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Green Line Express Train Service at the Margalla Train Station.

The PM said that the government developed a list of items that needed to be imported based on their necessity amid the dire situation of the foreign exchange reserves.

Shehbaz Sharif stated that the list consisted of the food and medical items.

“For how long, Pakistan will rely on others to run its matters,” asked the PM, pointing out that this journey was quite difficult but not impossible.

He, however, said that they wouldl have to work day and night to come out of this crisis.

Talking about Green Line Express Train Service, the premier said that the foundation laying ceremony of the project was held during his brother Nawaz Sharif’s tenure but like other projects, "it also failed to take place".

He stated that Khawaja Saad Rafique worked hard to improve railways.

"You can Look at the state of railways now after Saad Rafique,” said Shehbaz, adding Pakistan Railways like many others was struggling before Khawaja Saad.

ML-1, he was of the view, was not subject to "unnecessary accusations” pointing out that unnecessary corruption claims were made against Chinese companies and ties with Beijing were targetted.