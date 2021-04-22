UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Says Reforms In Tax System Govt’s Top Priority

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 9 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 05:16 PM

PM says reforms in tax system Govt’s top priority

The Prime Minister said the aim of the road-map should be to further organize important sectors of the economy including energy, construction, agriculture, tourism, social protection, subsidies, Small and Medium enterprises, remittances and public private partnership besides bringing stability to prices.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 22nd, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed the Economic Advisory Council to present a road-map envisaging short, medium and long-term measures for economic stability and sustainable growth.

He was chairing a meeting of the Economic Advisory Council via video link in Islamabad on Thursday.

The Prime Minister said the aim of the road-map should be to further organize important sectors of the economy including energy, construction, agriculture, tourism, social protection, subsidies, Small and Medium enterprises, remittances and public private partnership besides bringing stability to prices.

The Prime Minister said instead of imposing more taxes on the people, out of box solutions should be suggested to provide relief to them.

He said reforms in the tax system and simplifying it is the priority of the government.

Imran Khan said the Economic Advisory Council has been established to take advantage of the inputs of prominent economic experts in order to put the economy on strong footing.

The Prime Minister said as a result of government's steps, the business environment has improved and the confidence of entrepreneurs stands restored. He said it has remained endeavor of the government to not only frame policies in consultations with the business community but also ensure their continuation.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Business Agriculture Government

Recent Stories

FM pays respects at shrine of Imam Ali Raza (A.S) ..

4 minutes ago

EU looks to sue AstraZeneca over delivery shortfal ..

4 minutes ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

4 minutes ago

EU Members Agree on Technical Specifications for F ..

4 minutes ago

4 dead, 803 injured in road accidents across Punja ..

4 minutes ago

Germany expects to offer Covid jabs to all adults ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.