PM says reforms in tax system Govt’s top priority

The Prime Minister said the aim of the road-map should be to further organize important sectors of the economy including energy, construction, agriculture, tourism, social protection, subsidies, Small and Medium enterprises, remittances and public private partnership besides bringing stability to prices.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 22nd, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed the Economic Advisory Council to present a road-map envisaging short, medium and long-term measures for economic stability and sustainable growth.

He was chairing a meeting of the Economic Advisory Council via video link in Islamabad on Thursday.

The Prime Minister said instead of imposing more taxes on the people, out of box solutions should be suggested to provide relief to them.

He said reforms in the tax system and simplifying it is the priority of the government.

Imran Khan said the Economic Advisory Council has been established to take advantage of the inputs of prominent economic experts in order to put the economy on strong footing.

The Prime Minister said as a result of government's steps, the business environment has improved and the confidence of entrepreneurs stands restored. He said it has remained endeavor of the government to not only frame policies in consultations with the business community but also ensure their continuation.