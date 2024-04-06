Open Menu

PM Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack In Lakki Marwat

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2024 | 03:00 PM

PM strongly condemns terrorist attack in Lakki Marwat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday strongly condemned a terrorist attack on police personnel in district Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The prime minister prayed for the high ranks of Shaheed DSP Gul Muhammad Khan, Naseem Gul, constable and others and expressed sympathies with the bereaved families, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister said that KP police had been acting like a bulwark against terrorism. The cowardly terrorist activities could not shake their determination, he added.

