Tik tok girl, however, earned her admirer through tiktok video at foreign office's conference hall.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-23rd Oct, 2019) As famous tiktok girl Hareem Shah's recent videos at Foreign Office's conferencec room went viral on social media it finally grabbed the attention of Prime Minister Imran Khan who took notice and sought report that how she entered there.

The controversy that whether the place where Hareem Shah made her video was the Prime Minister's office or any othere place also came to an end, because it was Foreign Office's conference room where she managed to enter and made tiktok video.

After PM's notice, the officials of the ministry of foreign affairs got worried that how the tiktok girl went inside the conference room of the foreign office.

The video showed that Hareem Shah was sitting on the main chair of the conference room and was making video.

Hareem Shah came to the limelight when she was travelling with knwn tv anchor Mubhasar Luqman on an helicopter and she was accused of steeling some thing along with her friend during their journey in the same helicopter.

And now once again, Hareem Shah came to the limelight when her tik tok videos made at conferencec room of Foreign Office went viral on social media.

About the recent videos, a journalist namely Adeel Raja claimed that it was PM’s Office where she went to make tik tok video.

Many other people said that she’s been making videos with elected government representatives since day one and yet no one batted an eye. Because of the unpredented acess she enjoyed, she landed wherever she was right now. The video, desspit the PM notice, earned her many admirers.

some time ago, Hareem Shah told reporters that she was a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) affiliate and that’s how she made videos with party leaders.

“I am a big supporter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and affiliated with the party. And this is how I got the unique opportunity to meet and make TikTok videos with party leaders,” Hareem Shah concluded.