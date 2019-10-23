UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Takes Notice Of Hareem Shah's Tik Tok Video At Foreign Office

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 10 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 02:57 PM

PM takes notice of Hareem Shah's tik tok video at Foreign Office

Tik tok girl, however, earned her admirer through tiktok video at foreign office's conference hall.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-23rd Oct, 2019) As famous tiktok girl Hareem Shah's recent videos at Foreign Office's conferencec room went viral on social media it finally grabbed the attention of Prime Minister Imran Khan who took notice and sought report that how she entered there.

The controversy that whether the place where Hareem Shah made her video was the Prime Minister's office or any othere place also came to an end, because it was Foreign Office's conference room where she managed to enter and made tiktok video.

After PM's notice, the officials of the ministry of foreign affairs got worried that how the tiktok girl went inside the conference room of the foreign office.

The video showed that Hareem Shah was sitting on the main chair of the conference room and was making video.

Hareem Shah came to the limelight when she was travelling with knwn tv anchor Mubhasar Luqman on an helicopter and she was accused of steeling some thing along with her friend during their journey in the same helicopter.

And now once again, Hareem Shah came to the limelight when her tik tok videos made at conferencec room of Foreign Office went viral on social media.

About the recent videos, a journalist namely Adeel Raja claimed that it was PM’s Office where she went to make tik tok video.

Many other people said that she’s been making videos with elected government representatives since day one and yet no one batted an eye. Because of the unpredented acess she enjoyed, she landed wherever she was right now. The video, desspit the PM notice, earned her many admirers.

some time ago, Hareem Shah told reporters that she was a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) affiliate and that’s how she made videos with party leaders.

“I am a big supporter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and affiliated with the party. And this is how I got the unique opportunity to meet and make TikTok videos with party leaders,” Hareem Shah concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Foreign Office Social Media Same TV Government

Recent Stories

Japanese PM receives Hazza bin Zayed

7 minutes ago

UAE sends aid convoy to Al Tahita District, Yemen

38 minutes ago

Agreement on Kartarpur to be signed tomorrow

42 minutes ago

Emirate of Sharjah lists US$750 million Sukuk at N ..

53 minutes ago

39 bodies found in truck container in Essex

1 hour ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.