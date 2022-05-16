UrduPoint.com

PM Terms Role Of Allied Parties Vital In Decisions Of National Interest

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2022 | 02:00 PM

PM terms role of allied parties vital in decisions of national interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday welcomed the support of allied political parties in the implementation of the reforms of government and termed their role vital in decisions of national interest.

The prime minister expressed these views in a meeting with Convener of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and Member National Assembly Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi.

The meeting discussed in detail the current political situation in the country.

The MQM leader paid tribute to PM Sharif for prioritizing the projects of public welfare and for his directives to immediate implementation of development projects relating to the people of Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly MQM Prime Minister Khalid Maqbool Government

Recent Stories

Asian stocks retreat on fears of recession from Co ..

Asian stocks retreat on fears of recession from Covid damage

19 minutes ago
 China has favorable conditions to keep prices stab ..

China has favorable conditions to keep prices stable: spokesperson

19 minutes ago
 Fiji sees 10-fold jump in int'l visitors in Q1

Fiji sees 10-fold jump in int'l visitors in Q1

19 minutes ago
 Russian Probe Found US, Ukraine Provided Misinform ..

Russian Probe Found US, Ukraine Provided Misinformation to Bioarms Conference - ..

31 minutes ago
 Pakistan earns $1,947 million from IT services' ex ..

Pakistan earns $1,947 million from IT services' export in 3 quarters

31 minutes ago
 One dead, two injured in Khuzdar accident

One dead, two injured in Khuzdar accident

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.