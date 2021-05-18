UrduPoint.com
PM Thanks Expatriates For Record $24.2b Remittances In 10 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 11:30 AM

PM thanks expatriates for record $24.2b remittances in 10 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday thanked the overseas Pakistanis for sending record remittances of $24.2 billion during the first 10 months of fiscal year 2021.

The prime minster took to Twitter to thank the expatriates for showing faith in Naya Pakistan.

"I have always believed Overseas Pakistanis to be our greatest asset… Thank you for your faith in Naya Pakistan," he said.

The prime minister said that in April, the remittances by overseas Pakistanis rose to an all-time high of $2.8 billion.

"Remitting $24.2bn in first 10 months of FY21, you have broken the record level achieved in entire FY20," Imran Khan commented.

