PM to address AJK Legislative Assembly on Aug 14

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

According to a press release of the PM Office Media Wing, the prime minister will arrive Muzaffarabad on August 14, the Independence Day of Pakistan.

The government had decided to observe 14th August in solidarity with the brave Kashmiris of the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K) and their just struggle for right to self-determination.

The August 15 will be observed as 'black day' against the ongoing Indian atrocities, blatant human rights violations and imposition of curfew in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir after illegally scrapping the special status of the disputed valley in clear violation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions.