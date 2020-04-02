PM to announce massive package for construction industry tomorrow

(@fidahassanain)

PM Khan has made announcement during distribution ceremony of one hundred billion rupees tax refunds amongst the businessmen in Islamabad on Thursday.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 02, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan said a massive package for the construction industry would be announced tomorrow to maintain the economic activity important to deal with the coronavirus challenge.

He was addressing a ceremony in connection with distribution of one hundred billion rupees tax refunds amongst the businessmen in Islamabad on Thursday.

He said we have decided to open up the construction industry and give it the necessary incentives in order to provide job opportunities to the people. He said this will also uplift the industries allied with the construction. He said that the construction of road infrastructure does not entail the danger of the spread of coronavirus. He said necessary SOPs will also be developed to ensure the safety of the workers at the workplace.

Imran Khan said the commerce ministry has also framed a list of industries which can be opened in the current situation.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction that trajectory of coronavirus in Pakistan is not like that has been witnessed in other countries. He was confident that Pakistan will able to overcome this problem. He stressed that the people should avoid going to the gatherings and adopt precautionary measures to stem the pandemic.

Imran Khan said promoting industries and giving incentives to the businesses is important to take forward the country.

The refund of one hundred billion rupees to the business community today is part of that process. It is our utmost effort to ensure timely refunds to the business community so that they do not face any liquidity issue.

The Prime Minister said the ministry of commerce and industries is in constant touch with the business community as to how together we can overcome the challenge posed by coronavirus.

Imran Khan said our weaker segments of the society are at greater risk owing to the pandemic. He said we are trying to reach out to them under Ehsaas program. He said a cash grant of twelve thousand rupees each will be given to twelve million poor families to protect them from the negative impacts of coronavirus.

Speaking on the occasion, Adviser on Finance Hafeez Sheikh said the tax refunds will be paid in a week time. He said it is a historic step of the present government that it is clearing the outstanding sales tax refunds.

He said apart from the packages for business community, we have earmarked two hundred billion rupees for the procurement of wheat in order to support the agriculture sector and the farmers.

Adviser on Commerce Razak Dawood said the government fully stands by the business community and is preparing a two hundred billion rupees package for it which will soon be announced. He said we will collectively overcome the coronavirus challenge.