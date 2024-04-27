PM to attend WEF special meeting in KSA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will travel to Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on Saturday to participate in a two-day special meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) on ‘Global Collaboration, Growth, and Energy for Development’.

The prime minister was invited to attend the WEF meeting by Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and WEF Founder and Executive Chairman Professor Klaus Schwab.

The prime minister will be accompanied by key members of the Federal cabinet, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release issued here.

During the meeting, the prime minister would spell out Pakistan’s perspective on health, financial technologies, information technology, comprehensive development, regional cooperation, and an equitable and sustainable use of energy for global progress.

On the sidelines of the WEF meeting, he is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with global leaders, heads of world bodies, and other important personalities.

About 1,000 leaders from business, government, and academia will participate in the Special Meeting on Global Collaboration, Growth, and Energy for Development, WEF said in a press statement.

The meeting, April 28–29, will focus on new pathways to reinvigorate growth globally amid the challenges posed by an increasingly fragmented geopolitical and economic environment.

“Building on the inaugural Growth Summit, held in Geneva, Switzerland, last year, the meeting, April 28–29, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will revolve around three themes: revitalizing global collaboration; a compact for inclusive growth; and catalyzing action on energy for development,” it was added.

The event bridges the growing North-South divide, which has further widened on issues such as emerging economic policies, the energy transition, and geopolitical shocks.

The meeting’s program includes a variety of pressing global issues.

Topics include geopolitical upheavals, notably the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza; defining and designing new types of economic growth and job creation to improve living standards globally; advancements in artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies; the restructuring of supply chains; and the need to advance an equitable and sustainable energy transition.