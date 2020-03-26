PM to chair NCC meeting on Coronavirus today

(@fidahassanain)

Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza says that a committee of parliamentary leaders is being constituted to keep in eye the situation arising out of Coronavirus pandemic.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 26th, 2020) National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Coronavirus would hold its second meeting in Islamabad on Thursday (today) with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza told the media while addressing a news briefing in Islamabad.

He said the meeting will review implementation status of the decisions taken during the previous meeting of the National Security Committee.

The Special Assistant said the committee of parliamentary leaders is being constituted to oversight situation arising out of Coronavirus pandemic.

Talking about Coronavirus statistics in Pakistan, he said so far, total confirmed cases are 1022 with Islamabad 20, Punjab 310, Sindh 413, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 80, Balochistan 117, Azad Jammu and Kashmir one, and Gilgit-Baltistan 81.

Dr Zafar Mirza said eight Coronavirus-hit persons have died, 21 patients have recovered, while five are in critical situation.

He said five hundred thousand N-95 masks have been received from China, while personal protection equipment will arrive in Pakistan within next two days.