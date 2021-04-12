PM to deliver the opening statement at ECOSOC

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 12th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan will deliver the opening statement at the UN Economic and Social Council Forum on Financing for Development today (Monday).

The four-day Forum is being held virtually under Pakistan's Presidency of ECOSOC.

The objective of the Forum is to mobilize adequate financial support to enable the developing to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and the climate objectives. Prime Minister Imran Khan has been in the forefront of the international efforts to provide developing countries with the fiscal space and liquidity to respond to the current COVID-19 induced economic recession.

In his address, the Prime Minister will call on the international community to take bold and urgent decisions to respond to the challenges posed by the pandemic crisis, achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, and climate solutions.

Ten Heads of State/Government and 50 Ministers will participate in the Special Segment, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Forum envisages six panel discussions revolving around the themes of resilient recovery, recurrent debt crises, pandemic response and a climate resistant future.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will virtually introduce Pakistan's investment opportunities and projects to the investors at the Fair being organized on the side-lines of the Forum.