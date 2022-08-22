UrduPoint.com

PM To Embark On Two-day Official Visit To Qatar On Tuesday

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 22, 2022 | 03:16 PM

PM to embark on two-day official visit to Qatar on Tuesday

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by a high level delegation including key members of the cabinet.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 22nd, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay a two-day official visit to Qatar from Tuesday on the invitation of Amir of state of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

This would be the Prime Minister's first visit to Qatar after assuming the office.

The Prime Minister would be accompanied by a high level delegation including key members of the cabinet.

During the visit, Shehbaz Sharif would hold in-depth consultations with the Qatari leadership. The two sides will review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations with a particular focus on advancing energy related cooperation, deepening trade and investment ties and exploring greater employment opportunities for Pakistanis in Qatar.

They will also exchange views on a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The Prime Minister would also engage with leading Qatari and Pakistani business leaders, investors and entrepreneurs.

He would visit Stadium 974 in Doha, where he would be briefed on the extensive preparations undertaken by Qatari government to host FIFA World Cup.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said the Prime Minister's visit to Qatar will impart a renewed impetus to deepening cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields and further strengthen their growing economic partnership.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Foreign Office Exchange Business Visit FIFA Qatar Doha From Government Cabinet Employment

Recent Stories

Hania Aamir gives important advice to new entrants ..

Hania Aamir gives important advice to new entrants of entertainment industry

12 minutes ago
 T20 Asia Cup: Mohammad Hasnain to replace Shaheen ..

T20 Asia Cup: Mohammad Hasnain to replace Shaheen Afridi

1 hour ago
 InfraZamin and HBL facilitates Multinet for greate ..

InfraZamin and HBL facilitates Multinet for greater digital reach and transmissi ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan future lies in human capital, with focus ..

Pakistan future lies in human capital, with focus on education, health and justi ..

1 hour ago
 Rupee continues it's winning streak against US dol ..

Rupee continues it's winning streak against US dollar

2 hours ago
 Hasnain to replace Shaheen in Asia Cup

Hasnain to replace Shaheen in Asia Cup

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.