PM to embark on two-day official visit to Qatar on Tuesday

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by a high level delegation including key members of the cabinet.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 22nd, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay a two-day official visit to Qatar from Tuesday on the invitation of Amir of state of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

This would be the Prime Minister's first visit to Qatar after assuming the office.

During the visit, Shehbaz Sharif would hold in-depth consultations with the Qatari leadership. The two sides will review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations with a particular focus on advancing energy related cooperation, deepening trade and investment ties and exploring greater employment opportunities for Pakistanis in Qatar.

They will also exchange views on a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The Prime Minister would also engage with leading Qatari and Pakistani business leaders, investors and entrepreneurs.

He would visit Stadium 974 in Doha, where he would be briefed on the extensive preparations undertaken by Qatari government to host FIFA World Cup.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said the Prime Minister's visit to Qatar will impart a renewed impetus to deepening cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields and further strengthen their growing economic partnership.