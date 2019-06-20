UrduPoint.com
PM To Inaugurate Five Mega Projects At Karachi In September: Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate five mega projects of bridges, flyovers and roads infrastructure in Karachi in September.

Many projects were underway in the metropolitan city which would be completed on their stipulated time, he said talking to a private news channel.

The governor said the Green Line Bus Service was being trending to launch in the big city to provide modern and comfort traveling facility to the commuters.

The allocation of RO plants was already made and the construction work would be commenced soon, he said.

He said the previous governments ignored the development work in Sindh especially in Karachi which city was generating revenue and creating job opportunities for the province.

He said the special attention had been given toward development in Karachi as it was economic hub of the country, adding, different projects including construction of roads and provision of clean drinking water to the citizens were underway in this regard.

