PM to respond to public queries on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan would respond to public queries during Pakistan Television Corporation live programme on Tuesday.

According to ptv news website, the programme "Aapka wazirazam aap kai sath" would be telecast live at 1:30 pm.

Public can reach to the prime minister through telephone no 051-9224900. The live interaction would be aired through radio and other social media platforms.

The prime minister has been regularly appearing in live tv programme, enthusiastically joined by people from every walk of life frequently posing different questions about national, global and other common issues.