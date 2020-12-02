UrduPoint.com
PM To Visit Gilgit-Baltistan Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 11:22 AM

PM to visit Gilgit-Baltistan today

The PM will attend the oath taking ceremony of GB’s newly elected cabinet and will meet the new Chief Minister, Governor and other cabinet members.

Gilgit: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 2nd, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Gilgit Baltistan today.

The Prime Minister will attend the oath taking ceremony of the Gilgit-Baltistan’s (GB) newly elected cabinet.

Federal Ministers Ali Amin Gandapur and Malik Amin Aslam along with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief organizer Saifullah Niazi will also accompany him during his visit to GB.

The officials say that PM Khan will meet GB’s new Chief Minister, Governor and cabinet members.

He will also inaugurate the world's highest national parks Nanga Parbat and Himalayan.

It will be the first of visit of PM Khan to Gilgit-Baltistan after PTI government there.

