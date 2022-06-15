UrduPoint.com

PM To Visit Rashakai Special Economic Zone Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 15, 2022 | 11:13 AM

PM to visit Rashakai Special Economic Zone today

China Road and Bridge Corporation will brief the Prime Minister about the construction of Rashakai SEZ.

ISLAMABAD; (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 15th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay a visit to Rashakai Special Economic Zone today [Wednesday}.

On the occasion, China Road and Bridge Corporation will brief the Prime Minister about the construction of Rashakai SEZ.

Later the Managing Directors of NTDCL and the SNGPL will brief the Prime Minister about provision of gas and electricity to the economic zone. The Prime Minister will also visit the construction site and address a ceremony there.

Earlier, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said that the joint venture of Chinese industry and technology with Pakistan’s labour and investment would create a win-win situation for both countries by boosting their production and exports.

In an interview with representatives of Chinese media, he said the two countries are moving toward the second phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, comprising regional cooperation and industrialization through establishing the industrial zones.

The Prime Minister said in form of CPEC, Pakistan has been the first beneficiary of the Belt and Road Initiative of President Xi Jinping.

Replying to a question, he said the CPEC projects faced some hiccups during last three to four years but the incumbent government is resolved to take it to “Pakistan Speed” to fill the gap.

To another question, Shehbaz Sharif said the enemies cannot digest the close China-Pakistan ties but reiterated his government’s resolve to ensure security of the Chinese nationals in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Technology Electricity Exports China Visit Road CPEC SITE Gas Media Government Industry Xi Jinping SNGPL Labour

Recent Stories

US President Joe Biden discusses PAK-US ties with ..

US President Joe Biden discusses PAK-US ties with Ambassador Masood Khan

11 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 June 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th June 2022

2 hours ago
 India v South Africa third T20 scoreboard

India v South Africa third T20 scoreboard

11 hours ago
 Bairstow leads England charge against New Zealand ..

Bairstow leads England charge against New Zealand in second Test thriller

11 hours ago
 Cricket: Zimbabwe v Afghanistan 3rd T20 internatio ..

Cricket: Zimbabwe v Afghanistan 3rd T20 international scoreboard

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.