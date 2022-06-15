PM to visit Rashakai Special Economic Zone today

(@Abdulla99267510)

China Road and Bridge Corporation will brief the Prime Minister about the construction of Rashakai SEZ.

ISLAMABAD; (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 15th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay a visit to Rashakai Special Economic Zone today [Wednesday}.

Later the Managing Directors of NTDCL and the SNGPL will brief the Prime Minister about provision of gas and electricity to the economic zone. The Prime Minister will also visit the construction site and address a ceremony there.

Earlier, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said that the joint venture of Chinese industry and technology with Pakistan’s labour and investment would create a win-win situation for both countries by boosting their production and exports.

In an interview with representatives of Chinese media, he said the two countries are moving toward the second phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, comprising regional cooperation and industrialization through establishing the industrial zones.

The Prime Minister said in form of CPEC, Pakistan has been the first beneficiary of the Belt and Road Initiative of President Xi Jinping.

Replying to a question, he said the CPEC projects faced some hiccups during last three to four years but the incumbent government is resolved to take it to “Pakistan Speed” to fill the gap.

To another question, Shehbaz Sharif said the enemies cannot digest the close China-Pakistan ties but reiterated his government’s resolve to ensure security of the Chinese nationals in Pakistan.