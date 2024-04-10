PM Urges Muslims To Remember Palestinians, Kashmiris On Eid-ul-Fitr
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2024 | 10:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday urged Muslims around the world to remember their Palestinian and Kashmiri brothers and sisters who were facing the worst kind of atrocities of the occupation forces and will be constrained to enjoy the joys of Eid.
In a post on social media platform X, he said, “We all pray to Almighty Allah to ease their difficulties.
”
He said, “On the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, I would like to express my felicitations to my fellow countrymen residing both at home and abroad, as well as to the entire Muslim community.”
“As we revel in the festivities of this auspicious event, let us not forget the importance of spreading joy and sharing our blessings with those who are less fortunate.”
“May this blessed time bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to the people of our nation, the region, and the world,” he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique
Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups
Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related crimes
Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platform Monitoring
S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run in May election
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders relief for prisoners on Eid
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated religious fervor23 minutes ago
-
President offers Eid prayers in Nawabshah23 minutes ago
-
PM offers Eid prayers in Lahore43 minutes ago
-
Eidul-Fitr being celebrated in Bahawalpur with zeal53 minutes ago
-
Eidul Fitr being celebrated with religious zeal in Dera, Tank, S.Waziristan1 hour ago
-
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties11 hours ago
-
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties11 hours ago
-
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman11 hours ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders relief for prisoners on Eid12 hours ago
-
Eid Namaz to be offered at over 1,000 congregations in Hyderabad12 hours ago
-
District police distributes Eid gifts among families of martyrs12 hours ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif message on Punjab Tax Day12 hours ago