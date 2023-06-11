UrduPoint.com

PM Visits Sabzazar Sports Complex In Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2023 | 08:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday here visited Sabzazar Sports Complex and reviewed the facilities provided at the complex managed by Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

The PM expressed satisfaction with the standard of sports facilities for the people.

He appreciated the administration for making separate arrangements for women's sports.

Commissioner Lahore briefed the prime minister on the ongoing sports projects initiated by LDA.

Shehbaz Sharif issued special instructions for the early completion of projects.

Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Vice President Punjab Rana Mashhood accompanied the prime minister during the visit.

