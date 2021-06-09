UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Vows To Protect Growers From Cartels

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 17 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 01:39 PM

PM vows to protect growers from cartels

Prime Minister Imran Khan says the government would take all measures for development and promotion of agriculture sector, including its modernization with cooperation of China.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 9th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan says the country's socio-economic progress is linked with enhanced development of agriculture and industrial sectors.

Talking to a delegation of farmers in Islamabad, he said the government would take all measures for development and promotion of agriculture sector, including its modernization with cooperation of China.

The Prime Minister said development of agriculture sector on modern lines has been made part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

He said due to the prudent policies of incumbent government, the country achieved record production of various crops including wheat, rice, maize and sugarcane this year.

Imran Khan said the present government ensured the payment of support price to the growers of all commodities.

He expressed his government's commitment to protect the growers from exploitation of cartels and mafias.

The representatives of the farmers were wholeheartedly appreciative of the leadership of Imran Khan. They said no government or leader in the past took so much pain to protect the interests of the growers.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister China Agriculture CPEC Progress Price All From Government Wheat

Recent Stories

Guidelines being revised for effective utilization ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan succeeds in vaccinating landmark one mill ..

7 minutes ago

Coach of Karachi bound Khyber Mail derails near Hy ..

7 minutes ago

Hamid Mir says he respects Pakistan Army, apologiz ..

26 minutes ago

COVID-19 Booster Shots Likely Needed to Offer Prot ..

7 minutes ago

German exports rise again in April

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.