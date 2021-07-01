UrduPoint.com
PM Wants To See Country Free Of Loadshedding: Senator Abro

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 02:10 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator and Chairman Standing Committee on Power in Senate, Engineer Saifullah Abro has said the Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to see Pakistan out of darkness of loadshedding and proceed towards prosperity.

Talking to a delegation of Hydroelectric Labour Union of SEPCO on Thursday, Engineer Saifullah said there was a proposal to get Rs1,000 from every individual, who was involved in electricity theft through Kunda connection. Mentioning PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah, who was accused of Rs1.23 billion corruption, he said he was surprised after knowing that there are 40 air conditioning units being used at Shah's house but his monthly electricity bill was only Rs9,000, while being a senator, he paid Rs400,000 to Rs500,000 per month in electricity bills.

