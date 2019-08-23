PMA to launch medical periodical to give information

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Medical Association has decided to launch its medical periodical to disseminate information regarding medical sector and PMA activities.

This was decided in a meeting of the PMA office bearers which was attended by its General Secretary Dr.

Malik Shahid Shaukat, Dr. Izhar Chaudhry, Prof Dr Tanveer Anwar, Dr Iram Shehzadi and others, here on Friday at PMA house. The meeting was presided over by its President Prof Ashraf Nizamani.

The name of periodical would be Pakistan Journal of Surgeryand Medicines (PJSM).