PMD Capable Of Predicting Rain Bearing System 3-6 Days Ahead: NA Told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Aviation Division Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Monday informed the National Assembly that Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) was now capable of predicting rain bearing system 3-6 days ahead in any part of the country.

During question hour in the House, the minister said that there were 95 percent accuracy rate of the prediction of the PMD about the weather forecast in the country.

He said the weather forecasts were disseminated to all the stakeholders including disaster mitigation agencies through SMS alerts, whatsApp groups, fax, print and news media, as well as updated on PMD website i.

e. http://pmd.gog.pk.

During month of August, 2021, the minister said that PMD predicted three significant weather systems and issued subsequent press releases on August 11, 17 and 26.

He said the matter to take precautionary measures for the protection of the citizens relate to National Disaster Management Authority, Provincial Management Authority, and District Administration.

