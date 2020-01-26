UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PMD Predicts Rain, Snowfall

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 07:00 PM

PMD predicts rain, snowfall

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sunday forecast rain in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is expected to approach Balochistan tonight and likely to extend to central and upper parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

"Widespread rain with snowfall over hills is likely at isolated places in Balochistan, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan, South Punjab, South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours," the spokesperson of PMD said.

He has also warned closure of inters cities connecting roads due to landslides and snowfall in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan upper hilly area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and northwest Balochistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Jammu Gilgit Baltistan Sunday

Recent Stories

MoF hosts first meeting of Saudi-Emirati joint wor ..

47 seconds ago

Lord Mayor of London says Green Finance needs &#03 ..

46 minutes ago

FNC Speaker meets with foreign ambassadors

1 hour ago

President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peac ..

2 hours ago

Most expensive kingfish sells for US$54,000 in Abu ..

2 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Resolution regulating ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.