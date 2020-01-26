PMD predicts rain, snowfall

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sunday forecast rain in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is expected to approach Balochistan tonight and likely to extend to central and upper parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

"Widespread rain with snowfall over hills is likely at isolated places in Balochistan, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan, South Punjab, South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours," the spokesperson of PMD said.

He has also warned closure of inters cities connecting roads due to landslides and snowfall in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan upper hilly area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and northwest Balochistan.