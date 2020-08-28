UrduPoint.com
PMDC MD Hands Over Rs 5 Mln Cheque To Omar Ayub For PM's Corona Relief Fund

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 11:24 PM

PMDC MD hands over Rs 5 mln cheque to Omar Ayub for PM's Corona Relief Fund

Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation (PMDC) Managing Director Farhan Shafi Friday called on Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan and handed over Rs 5 million cheque for the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Fund

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ):Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation (PMDC) Managing Director Farhan Shafi Friday called on Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan and handed over Rs 5 million cheque for the Prime Minister's Corona Relief Fund.

"The contribution includes two days salaries of all PMDC employees," a Petroleum Division news release said.

Expressing gratification over the PMDC donation, the minister said that Petroleum Division and its attached organisations had made the significant contributions in the coronavirus (COVID-19) relief activities with a national spirit.

Earlier, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) had allocated Rs 38 million and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) contributed Rs 30 million for relief activities across the country.

The SNGPL Board had directed the company to deposit Rs19 million in Prime Minister's Relief Fund and committed Rs 19 million to National Disaster Management Authority for procurement of medical supplies.

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) deposited an amount of Rs 53 million in the Fund, while its hostel at I-9 sector was being utilised as an isolation/ quarantine facility for COVID-19 patients in the federal capital.

At the facility, the company also provided medicines, Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits for medical staff, food items and a fully-equipped ambulance.

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) had released a handout of Rs10 million for the virus-hit districts of Sindh to procure necessary equipment in the province against COVID-19 pandemic.

Pakistan State Oil (PSO) had extended support of Rs 50 million in the Prime Minister's Relief Fund.

Both gas utilities, SNGPL and SSGC, had undertaken immediate measures to facilitate the people during the COVID-19 pandemic by holding E-kachehries and introducing online Billing Apps.

Petroleum Division ensured that supply and availability of gas and fuel across the country during the challenging time of the pandemic.

