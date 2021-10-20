PMIC contacts ICIJ to get data of citizens named in Pandora Papers

The Prime Minister's Inspection Commission (PMIC), in first leg of its proceeding, has contacted the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) seeking relevant information and data about the citizens named in leak financial documents dubbed as 'Pandora Papers'.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :The Prime Minister's Inspection Commission (PMIC), in first leg of its proceeding, has contacted the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) seeking relevant information and data about the citizens named in leak financial documents dubbed as 'Pandora papers'.

"Pakistani Journalists, who were associated with ICIJ investigations have also been requested to share information and data which is in their knowledge and possession, necessary cooperation is however still awaited," said a news release.

The PMIC has also sought assistance from the relevant government agencies.

"Consequent upon disclosures made by International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICU) regarding certain Pakistani individuals, their offshore companies, trusts and assets, the prime minister tasked Prime Minister's Inspection Commission (PMIC) to examine the matter and propose further action," it noted.

The PMIC would complete its task and formulate recommendations after a comprehensive review and analysis of relevant record/information. "It will be ensured that the exercise is concluded fairly and objectively."Individuals concerned would be afforded opportunity to clarify their position. PMIC believed in accountability, transparency, good governance and was committed to upholding these principles.

Any input, information and assistance from other organizations and whistleblowers in this regard would be appreciated.