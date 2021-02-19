UrduPoint.com
PML N Aktiar Wali Secures 21,122 Votes, PTI Mian Umar 17,023 In 102 Polling Stations Of PK 63

Fri 19th February 2021 | 11:38 PM

Pakistan Muslim League (N), candidate Aktiar Wali has secured 21,122 votes and Pakistan Tahrik Insaf (PTI) Mian Umar bagged 17,023 votes in 102 polling stations of PK 63 Nowshera-I by election

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Muslim League (N), candidate Aktiar Wali has secured 21,122 votes and Pakistan Tahrik Insaf (PTI) Mian Umar bagged 17,023 votes in 102 polling stations of PK 63 Nowshera-I by election.

According to unofficial results, ANP Mian Wajahat clinched 4270 votes and Tahrik e Labaik Pakistan candidate Sanaullah Safi 619 votes Akhtiyar Wali has taken 4088 votes lead over his opponents and is likely to win the seat fallen vacant after death of Mian Jamsheed Ud Din .

More Stories From Pakistan

