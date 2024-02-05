Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) district general secretary and candi­date from PP-78 Rana Munawar Ghous said on Monday that only his party was capable to steer the coun­try out of economic and other crises

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) district general secretary and candi­date from PP-78 Rana Munawar Ghous said on Monday that only his party was capable to steer the coun­try out of economic and other crises.

Addressing meetings at Sargodha new civil lines in connection with his election cam­paign, he said the PML-N, after coming into power with the power of people's votes, would again put the country on road to progress and prosperity under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Shar­if.

He said that general elections would bring political stability in the country and elected representatives would serve the masses in a better way.

PML-N Sillanwali District President Mumtaz Aziz said that his party had always made public service its motto, and people knew who did the politics of progress and who had only made false claims.

Party activists including Abdul Rasheed Gujjar, PML-N district youth coordinator Rana Abdul Rehman and other local representatives were also present.