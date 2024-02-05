PML-N Always Played Key Role In Country's Development: Rana Munawar
Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2024 | 07:32 PM
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) district general secretary and candidate from PP-78 Rana Munawar Ghous said on Monday that only his party was capable to steer the country out of economic and other crises
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) district general secretary and candidate from PP-78 Rana Munawar Ghous said on Monday that only his party was capable to steer the country out of economic and other crises.
Addressing meetings at Sargodha new civil lines in connection with his election campaign, he said the PML-N, after coming into power with the power of people's votes, would again put the country on road to progress and prosperity under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.
He said that general elections would bring political stability in the country and elected representatives would serve the masses in a better way.
PML-N Sillanwali District President Mumtaz Aziz said that his party had always made public service its motto, and people knew who did the politics of progress and who had only made false claims.
Party activists including Abdul Rasheed Gujjar, PML-N district youth coordinator Rana Abdul Rehman and other local representatives were also present.
Recent Stories
UCP to support PML-N candidates in upcoming elections: Zahid Qasmi
Male voters dominating in Faisalabad for General Election 2024
Police flag marches for election security
JI takes out rally to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day
Shahid Afridi says Rizwan is backbone of national team
Kashmiris worldwide unite on Solidarity day
UAF observes Kashmir Solidarity Day
Funeral of Chaudhwan police station attack martyrs offered
Messi match organisers 'deeply regret' no-show, cancel funding bid
Speakers deliberate on promoting values, principles of human fraternity
Swiss watchmaker says it's time to make luxury sustainable
PIFD observes Kashmir Solidarity Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UCP to support PML-N candidates in upcoming elections: Zahid Qasmi1 minute ago
-
Police flag marches for election security1 minute ago
-
JI takes out rally to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day1 minute ago
-
LPC vows to voice for IIOJK people at every forum13 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris worldwide unite on Solidarity day13 minutes ago
-
UAF observes Kashmir Solidarity Day13 minutes ago
-
Funeral of Chaudhwan police station attack martyrs offered13 minutes ago
-
Speakers deliberate on promoting values, principles of human fraternity16 minutes ago
-
PIFD observes Kashmir Solidarity Day16 minutes ago
-
Solidarity Day observed to support Kashmiris’ just struggle25 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 organizes Kashmir Solidarity Rally25 minutes ago
-
UNHCR, Peshawar Zalmi announce partnership ahead of Pakistan Super League Season 925 minutes ago