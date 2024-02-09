PML-N Anjam Aqeel wins NA-46 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Anjum Aqeel Khan has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-46 Islamabad Capital Territory securing 81,958 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was independent candidate Amir Masood, who bagged 44,317 votes.

The voters' turnout remained 43 percent.