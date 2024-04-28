Open Menu

PML-N Believes In Political Dialogue; Rana Tanveer

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2024 | 09:20 PM

PML-N believes in political dialogue; Rana Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain said on Monday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had always believed in political discussions and negotiations.

Speaking to a private news channel, he reiterated that the vision of the PML-N was to bring stability and prosperity to the country.

He emphasized the collective commitment of all stakeholders to navigate the country out of its economic challenges.

Responding to a question, he mentioned that impending legislation would soon be enacted to address misinformation and fake news.

He also noted that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) apparently lacked political maturity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

12 hours ago
 Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the se ..

Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day

22 hours ago
 Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 agai ..

Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand

22 hours ago
 Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three po ..

Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead

22 hours ago
 PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boos ..

PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties

22 hours ago
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nation ..

England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam

22 hours ago
 DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

22 hours ago
 Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

22 hours ago
 02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

22 hours ago
 Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory o ..

Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand

22 hours ago
 Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses b ..

Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan