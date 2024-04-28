PML-N believes in political dialogue; Rana Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain said on Monday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had always believed in political discussions and negotiations.

Speaking to a private news channel, he reiterated that the vision of the PML-N was to bring stability and prosperity to the country.

He emphasized the collective commitment of all stakeholders to navigate the country out of its economic challenges.

Responding to a question, he mentioned that impending legislation would soon be enacted to address misinformation and fake news.

He also noted that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) apparently lacked political maturity.