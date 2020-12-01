PML-N bigwigs established properties abroad through laundering: Senator

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman Standing Committee for Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Khan Tuesday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) bigwigs remained involved in massive corruption and established illegal properties abroad worth billion of rupees through money laundering.

Talking to a private news channel, he said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and finance minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar were fugitive in many corruption cases and they should come back and face the charges.

He termed the PML-N leaders as certified liars, saying, they always told a lie to the nation regarding their assets. He said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was holding public gatherings just to save their corruption money.