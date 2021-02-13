UrduPoint.com
PML-N Finalizes Punjab Candidates For Senate Elections

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 12:36 AM

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has finalized its candidates from Punjab province for the upcoming Senate elections

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has finalized its candidates from Punjab province for the upcoming Senate elections.

The PML-N has decided to give tickets for general seats to Pervaiz Rashid, Mushahidullah Khan and Sajid Mir.

For a technocrat seat, the party has nominated Azam Tarar. Barrister Sadia Abbasi will be the PML-N candidate on a woman's seat.

A spokesperson said here on Friday that the Names of the candidates were approved by the parliamentary board of the party.

