PML-N, fully prepared to contest general elections: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), was fully prepared to contest general elections to form the next government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), was fully prepared to contest general elections to form the next government.

Talking to to a private television channel, he said, "We have many candidates to contest in the next elections and Nawaz Sharif will soon return to lead the election campaign.

Commenting on Toshakhana, he said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had misused the gifts from Toshakhana for personal gains.

He further stated that the leader of PTI, was facing Toshakhana case.

In reply to a question about amendment in laws of Toshakhana, he said there was a dire need to amend laws.

To a question about candidates for elections, he said there were sufficient people who can contest the next general elections for PML-N.