PML-N government ruined national exchequer: Raja Basharat

Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Local Government Raja Basharat on Monday said the previous government of PML-N has ruined the national exchequer and spent huge funds on 'show off' projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ):Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Local Government Raja Basharat on Monday said the previous government of PML-N has ruined the national exchequer and spent huge funds on 'show off' projects.

Speaking during Punjab Assembly (PA) Budget 2019-20 session with Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the chair, he said the PML-N's Punjab government left behind highest debts of Rs 2,600 billions, adding it was the first time that the cheques issued by the PML-N government had bounced.

The minister said cheques worth Rs 56 billion issued by PML-N government had bounced which was devastated, adding Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar should get registered a FIR against them over such bad governance.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had to bear the burden of such additional liabilities by the PML-N government during its tenure which caused economic crisis.

Raja Basharat slammed the PML-N government for not clearing bills of Rs 500 million of Punjab House, on which Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi asked Punjab Law Minister to provide the list of bills of Punjab House. Raja Basharat said he would present the bills' details of Punjab House in Punjab Assembly.

He said the PTI government had launched operation against such petrol pumps which were leased out at about Rs 5,000 per month, and today the present government has leased these petrol pumps for millions of rupees which proved beneficial for the province.

The minister said the PTI government was working hard to improve the living standards of the people and to provide them best medical and education facilities.

He said former rulers should answer about incomplete building of Punjab Assembly, Murree Water Filtration Plant, Surgical Tower of Mayo Hospital, Wazirabad Hospital and Dental College, adding a commission should also be formed to probe these matters.

Raja Basharat said the PA had passed the new Local Governments' bill and the new LG elections would soon be held under the new law.

Development funds had been allocated for South Punjab in the budget 2019-20, he said and added that funds of South Punjab would only be used for development of South Punjab.

He said accountability process was in progress and the PTI government was putting efforts to recover every penny of public exchequer from corrupt elements.

Later, the members of opposition also presented their recommendations regarding Budget 2019-20.

Earlier, Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said discussion on Budget 2019-20 would remain continue till June 21.