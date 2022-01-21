UrduPoint.com

PML-N Govt Increased Growth Rate Artificially: Farrukh

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2022 | 03:34 PM

PML-N govt increased growth rate artificially: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday asserted that the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) borrowed money to artificially increase the growth rate(s)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday asserted that the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) borrowed money to artificially increase the growth rate(s). "Our government has not increased growth rate artificially," the minister said a in a new statement encompassing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's economic reforms that started yielding fruits due to tireless efforts of the economic team led by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Farrukh said the country was at the brink of default due to the past governments' corruption and money laundering through fake accounts. "The foreign exchange reserves were half when we came into the government," he added.

Highlighting results of the present government's economic reforms, he said it was manifestation of the successful policies of present government that led to achieve 5.37 percent growth rate of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the last three years.

There had been significant decrease in the circular debts due to our effective measure on economic front, he said while drawing comparison of the present government with the tenure of past government.

He said that the coronavirus pandemic had adverse impact on economies of the developing countries, but it was the PTI government whose economic reforms were being acknowledged at the international level. "Recognition of the PTI government's economic reforms at international levels validates our successful policies," he remarked.

He said during the last year, agricultural, industrial and services sectors showed growth of 3.48, 7.79 and 5.70 percent, respectively.

The GDP at market prices increased to Rs55.5 trillion in 2021 with rebasing and level shifting of the economy, he said, adding the gross national income increased to Rs 59.3 trillion, while the per capita income surged to $1,666.

The minister said the size of economy had reached to $ 346.76 billion. "2020-21 was year of recovery after the global pandemic of COVID-19."

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Exchange Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Money Market Muslim Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fencing on 2680 kilometers of area along Pak-Afgha ..

Fencing on 2680 kilometers of area along Pak-Afghan border completed, Senate tol ..

6 minutes ago
 TotalEnergies to leave Myanmar over human rights a ..

TotalEnergies to leave Myanmar over human rights abuses

52 seconds ago
 Toulon v Newcastle Challenge Cup match off after v ..

Toulon v Newcastle Challenge Cup match off after virus outbreak

53 seconds ago
 11 held with weapons in sargodha

11 held with weapons in sargodha

55 seconds ago
 Niinisto, Putin Discuss European Security, Situati ..

Niinisto, Putin Discuss European Security, Situation in Ukraine - Helsinki

5 minutes ago
 Ghani discusses Abbottabad sewerage projects with ..

Ghani discusses Abbottabad sewerage projects with Korean NGO

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.