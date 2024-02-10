PML-N Intensifies Efforts To Form Government
Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) The Pakistan Muslim League-N on Saturday has intensified its efforts to form a government.
According to party sources, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif met party supremo Nawaz Sharif and informed him about the progress in the meeting with Asif Ali Zardari here on Saturday.
Party sources said that a 3-member committee has been set up by the PML-N leadership to contact independent candidates. It is worth mentioning here that Ishaq Dar, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Rana Sanaullah are included in the committee.
Sources told APP that party leader Nawaz Sharif has tasked the committee with speeding up contact with independent candidates. He also assigned the task to Shahbaz Sharif to contact and convince independent candidates for government formation.
