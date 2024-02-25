PML-N Leaders Say To Contact All Parties For Grand Dialogue
Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2024 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ayaz Sadiq has said he and Khawaja Saad Rafique will go to the leadership of all political parties for initiating a grand dialogue to steer the country out of crises.
Addressing the party workers here on Sunday, he said the PML-N and its allies would make all possible efforts to tackle the gigantic challenges facing the country currently. He said he and Kh Saad Rafique wished that all political forces get united on common points of the national interest. He hoped that all other political parties would also like to join hands to overcome problems facing the common man and the country.
Former National Assembly speaker said the government job was to conduct legislative and developmental works and the opposition could criticise it.
However, that criticism should be constructive, he said and added that he and Khawaja Saad would try to unite all stakeholders just for betterment and prosperity of the country.
He said stability of Pakistan was essential for all stakeholders, adding that the PML-N did not believe in politics of revenge. "The PML-N does not want to follow politics done from 2018 to 2022," he added.
Speaking at the event, Kh Saad Rafique said, "The PML-N does not believe in politics of humiliation." He said there was a need to show tolerance and focus should be on solving problems of masses. He said, "The PML-N is a pro-democratic party."
