PML-N Leadership Engaged In Battle For Power In Party: Gill

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 hours ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 10:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) workers were looking towards their leadership but they were engaged in the battle for power in the party.

In his reaction to the statement given Maryam Safdar, he said that the party was also divided like Sharif family.

He said approaches of elder and younger brothers were quite different for plundering the national wealth. Fighting was going on for the seat of power, he added.

He said there was a war of inheritance between Hamza and Maryam Safdar. The incompetents were forgetting that the nation has rejected the Sharifs including their children.

Gill said N, M and S were the absolute reality and botched attempt was being made to hide defeat and split within the family.

