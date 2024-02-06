PML-N Only Representative Party Of People: Nawab Sulman
Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2024 | 10:54 PM
Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) candidate from NA 262 and PB 39 constituency Nawab Sulman Khan Khalji said that the PML-N was the only representative party of the people that could get them out of their problems
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) candidate from NA 262 and PB 39 constituency Nawab Sulman Khan Khalji said that the PML-N was the only representative party of the people that could get them out of their problems.
He shared these views while addressing the corner meetings held at various places in connection with the election campaign on Tuesday.
He said that after the success in the general election on February 8, the period of construction and development of the constituency would begin and the incomplete projects in the constituency would be completed.
He said that people should vote for Mian Nawaz Sharif on February to make him successful so that the PML-N steer the country out of the crisis and make it prosperous.
