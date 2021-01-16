PML-N, PPP destroyed national institutions during their 'decade of darkness' rule: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday, while describing the 10-year rule of PPP (Pakistan Peoples Party) and PML-N (Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz) from 2008 to 2018 as a "decade of darkness", said they destroyed the national institutions through corruption, malpractices, over-employment and appointment of incompetent people without following merit.

"Be it Pakistan Steel, Utility Stores etc. They destroyed all important institutions during the 10 years of their rule. I call it a decade of darkness," Imran Khan said in an interview with a private television channel (Bol news).

Highlighting the importance of meritocracy and rule of law in the development of any country, he said no state could move forward and achieve welfare and progress without following the basic principles, first adopted in the world by the State of Madina.

His idea of a "Naya Pakistan", he said, also based on those basic fundamentals as various countries, including China by following the principles achieved development and reduced poverty.

To a question, the prime minister said he was the only politician in Pakistan, who had not come from the nursery of GHQ. "Even Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (former prime minister) formed his own party (PPP) after serving in the cabinet of General Ayub Khan," he remarked.

"Nawaz Sharif, who grew through feeding in the GHQ nursery, now claims to be a super democrat," he added.

To another question, Imran Khan said calling the PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) leaders including Sharifs, Bilawal and Maulana Fazlur Rehman politicians was negation of the democracy as visualized by the country's founder fathers.

The only issue of the PDM leadership was to avoid accountability through an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) which he would never give, he added.

\More\932