Open Menu

PML-N Prefers Dialogue Over Chaos: Khawaja Asif

Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2024 | 09:46 PM

PML-N prefers dialogue over chaos: Khawaja Asif

Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday said that Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) has believes in resolving issues through dialogue and not chaos or sit-ins

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday said that Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) has believes in resolving issues through dialogue and not chaos or sit-ins.

Speaking to a private news channel, he reiterated the unity within the party under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

He expressed confidence that, with Nawaz Sharif's guidance, the party will effectively tackle the nation's economic difficulties.

To address economic challenges, he said that PML-N aims to strengthen the exchequer through foreign investment, particularly in the government's petroleum and mining sectors.

Additionally, plans for the privatization of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) were underway as part of the strategy to revitalize the economy, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim Government Unity Foods Limited PIA

Recent Stories

Bhai Khan Welfare Association hosts Eid Milan Part ..

Bhai Khan Welfare Association hosts Eid Milan Party

2 minutes ago
 2 drug peddlers given jail terms

2 drug peddlers given jail terms

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan to implement modular system in public ..

Balochistan to implement modular system in public sector medical colleges

1 minute ago
 Anxiety over Middle East hits global stocks

Anxiety over Middle East hits global stocks

2 minutes ago
 Dr Muhammad Iqbal posted as MS Liaquat university ..

Dr Muhammad Iqbal posted as MS Liaquat university hospital

2 minutes ago
 Finance Minister appreciates IMF, WB support exten ..

Finance Minister appreciates IMF, WB support extended to Pakistan

2 minutes ago
Sharjeel Memon directs to increase grant for KPC t ..

Sharjeel Memon directs to increase grant for KPC to Rs100 million

2 minutes ago
 SAU central library completes initial phase of dig ..

SAU central library completes initial phase of digitization project

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner Mariam Khan assumes additional charge ..

Commissioner Mariam Khan assumes additional charge of DG MDA

2 minutes ago
 Consumers to get Rs 4.12 per unit reduction in el ..

Consumers to get Rs 4.12 per unit reduction in electricity bills for May

33 minutes ago
 Cleanliness campaign in fed educational institutio ..

Cleanliness campaign in fed educational institutions starts today(Wednesday)

30 minutes ago
 MD SSWMB decides to improve sanitation situation

MD SSWMB decides to improve sanitation situation

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan