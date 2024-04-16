PML-N Prefers Dialogue Over Chaos: Khawaja Asif
Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2024 | 09:46 PM
Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday said that Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) has believes in resolving issues through dialogue and not chaos or sit-ins
Speaking to a private news channel, he reiterated the unity within the party under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.
He expressed confidence that, with Nawaz Sharif's guidance, the party will effectively tackle the nation's economic difficulties.
To address economic challenges, he said that PML-N aims to strengthen the exchequer through foreign investment, particularly in the government's petroleum and mining sectors.
Additionally, plans for the privatization of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) were underway as part of the strategy to revitalize the economy, he added.
