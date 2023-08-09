Open Menu

PML-N Saved Country From Default: Ahmed Hassan

Faizan Hashmi Published August 09, 2023 | 02:00 PM

PML-N saved country from default: Ahmed Hassan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Coordinator to Prime Minister Khawaja Ahmad Hassan on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his team worked hard day and night to strengthen economy of the country and saved it from default.

Addressing a press conference after farewell meeting with heads of the local departments and staff at his office at Aiwan-e-Iqbal, he said the prime minister took difficult decisions and saved the country from default.

He said it was not an easy task to run a coalition government but the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) took the challenge and worked day and night for progress and prosperity of the country, adding that the government also took solid measures for the welfare of people.

The PM's coordinator said: "As a part of PM Shehbaz Sharif's team, he has tried to meet the vision of Prime Minister, worked hard for the people to resolve their issues".

He thanked the heads of all departments concerned for their full support regarding the public services, and said that Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa, DC Rafia Haider, Chief Executive Officer Lahore Waste Management Company Babar Sahib Din, Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Ghafran Ahmed played a key role for resolving problems of people related to welfare.

Khawaja Ahmed Hassan said he tried his best to resolve the problems of people with dedication and commitment.

To a question, he said the PML-N had served the people and accomplished state of the artmega projects in Lahore and hoped that Lahorites would not disappoint the party leadershipin coming elections.

