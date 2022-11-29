UrduPoint.com

PML-N Says Governor’s Rule Can Be Imposed In Punjab

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 29, 2022 | 04:34 PM

The PPP says that they are with the allies’ parties and has questioned the reason behind the move for dissolving provincial assemblies.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 29th, 2022) The PML-N has indicated about imposing governor’s rule in Punjab in a bid to bar the PTI from dissolving the provincial assembly, the sources say.

The development has taken place after PML-N and the PPP leaders’ meeting in Lahore today.

“The governor’s rule could be imposed in Punjab,” says PM’s aide Attaullah Tarar, pointing out that the opposition parties in Punjab will share their strategy soon.

He states that it will happen if the resolution comes from the National Assembly and the Senate and goes to the President.

The coalition partners’ decision came a week after PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced that the party doesn't want to be part of this "corrupt" system and will opt out of the assemblies.

The Coalition partners started consultation after this announcement in a bid to foil the plan of Imran Khan.

The latest reports say that PML-N senior leader Hamza Shehbaz and PPP parliamentary leader in Punjab Assembly Syed Hassan Murtaza held meeting along with other leaders at the PML-N secretariat in Model Town today.

The PPP leader held meeting with Hamza on direction of former President Asif Ali Zardari.

“It will be unlawful if the provincial assembly is dissolved at the behest of Imran Khan,” says Tarar while talking to the reporters after the meeting.

Tarar states that the assembly should complete its tenure and criticized the ruling party in Punjab, saying that it was robbing people of their mandate.

“We have discussed various options in details. The government members of the provincial assembly are also worried over the developments,” he said, claiming that many MPAs are in contact with them.

The Parliamentary part of the PTI, he claimed, is disintegrated.

He says that no members can be barred from tabling a no-confidence motion or from voting on it.

Syed Hassan Murtaza says that the PPP will stand by its allies.

