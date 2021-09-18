PML-N senior leader Javed Latif served show-cause notice

(@fidahassanain)

PML-N secretary general Ahsan Iqbal issued the notice on the instructions of Nawaz Sharif in response to remarks made by Javed Latif in a TV Talk.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-18, 2021) PML-N senior leader Javed Latif was served a show-cause notice over his controversial statement reportedly following the protest of Shehbaz Sharif before the party supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Javed Latif had said in a private tv channel indicated towards Shehbaz Sharif’s policy of reconciliation, saying that some of the party leaders were on “assignment” to damage PML-N’s narrative of “respect the vote”.

After Latif’s statement, Shehbaz Sharif did not attend a couple of party meetings and demanded that Latif be served a notice for violating party disciplne.

PML-N secretary general Ahsan Iqbal on Friday issued the notice on the instructions of Nawaz Sharif.

“It has come to the notice of the party Quaid that you (Javed Latif) appeared on a talk show on Sept 14 in which you made certain comments and allegations that were baseless and violative of the party discipline. Quaid is proud of all his colleagues who have stood shoulder to shoulder with him over decades. The party remains united despite the worst conspiracies hatched against it by anti-democratic forces. The recent victory in the cantonment boards’ election is a testament of our unity and steadfastness which enjoys popular support of the people,” states the notice.

It adds that the party gives maximum space to its members to express their opinions within the party in the spirit of true democracy, at the same time the tone and tenor in public discourse no matter whosoever it comes from, which includes discussions in TV talk shows, that violates the very ethics and discipline of the party, is intolerable.

“I am directed by Nawaz Sharif to issue this show-cause notice to you [Latif] and you are called upon to show cause as to why disciplinary action should not be taken against you. Respond to this notice within seven days,” the notice concluded.

Talking on a TV, Javed Latif said that a show-cause is a "minor thing" and that he can resign from his National Assembly seat for Nawaz Sharif.

He said he gave this statement in response to some party leader’s remarks which he deemed against the PML-N’s narrative.

“I have good terms with Shehbaz Sharif, but after this notice, I believe, my friendship with the party president will increase,” Latif said.

Rana Sana Ullah who is a senior party leader also said that any member who was on an assignment could not stay in the party. He made this statement while responding to a journalist when he asked him about remarks of Javed Latif.

" A show-cause to any party leader or workers was issued by party president Shehbaz Sharif and he makes a decision in that regard in consultation with the party Quaid Nawaz Sharif, " he added.