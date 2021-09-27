UrduPoint.com

PML-N Senior Leader Mohammad Zubair Rejects Leaked Video

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 04:08 PM

PML-N Senior leader Mohammad Zubair rejects leaked video

Mohammad Zubair says that that this is not politics but a new low in fact as a fake and doctored video was launched against him.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 27th, 2021) PML-N senior leader Mohammad Zubair has rejected a leaked video of him, terming it an extremely poor and shameful act.

Mohammad Zubair said that explicit clip showing him is fake and doctored.

Taking to Twitter, the PML-N leader said, “This is no politics.

In fact a new low !! By launching a fake & doctored video against me. Whoever is behind this has done an extremely poor & shameful act. I have served my country with honesty, integrity & commitment. Will continue to raise my voice for betterment of Pakistan, ”.

A video is making round on social media and in whatsapp ground after the PML-N leader lashed out at the PTI government over poor performance.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Social Media Twitter Government WhatsApp

Recent Stories

NUST team implements Intelligent Energy Monitoring ..

NUST team implements Intelligent Energy Monitoring & Management System at Fazal ..

8 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs: 12.6k tons of goods valued AED948m ..

Dubai Customs: 12.6k tons of goods valued AED948m cleared for EXPO

11 minutes ago
 vivo Signs Famous Youth Icons for Its Y Series

Vivo Signs Famous Youth Icons for Its Y Series

19 minutes ago
 Umar Sharif's departure to the US delayed after hi ..

Umar Sharif's departure to the US delayed after his health condition worsened

37 minutes ago
 Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of th ..

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan o 27 ..

50 minutes ago
 South Korea's President Moon raises dog meat ban

South Korea's President Moon raises dog meat ban

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.