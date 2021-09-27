PML-N Senior leader Mohammad Zubair rejects leaked video

(@fidahassanain)

Mohammad Zubair says that that this is not politics but a new low in fact as a fake and doctored video was launched against him.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 27th, 2021) PML-N senior leader Mohammad Zubair has rejected a leaked video of him, terming it an extremely poor and shameful act.

Mohammad Zubair said that explicit clip showing him is fake and doctored.

Taking to Twitter, the PML-N leader said, “This is no politics.

In fact a new low !! By launching a fake & doctored video against me. Whoever is behind this has done an extremely poor & shameful act. I have served my country with honesty, integrity & commitment. Will continue to raise my voice for betterment of Pakistan, ”.

A video is making round on social media and in whatsapp ground after the PML-N leader lashed out at the PTI government over poor performance.