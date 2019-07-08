PML-N should be presented secret audio, video in courts instead of press conference: Shibli Faraz

Leader of the House in Senate, Senator Shibli Faraz Monday said it was better for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz to present secret audio or video against accountability court judge Arshad Malik before the Supreme Court or High Court instead of showing in press conference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Leader of the House in Senate , Senator Shibli Faraz Monday said it was better for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz to present secret audio or video against accountability court judge Arshad Malik before the Supreme Court or High Court instead of showing in press conference.

The PML-N had always criticized the judges and attacked the judiciary in the past as well and it was now using every pressure tactics to protect its big stalwart Nawaz Sharif from corruption charges, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the former prime minister had done massive corruption and money laundering in the country and also involved in scams including Panama papers, Hudibiya Paper Mills, "Karaz Utaro Mulk Sanwaro" scheme and other cases.

The senator said both Pakistan People's Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had signed Charter of Dacoity but not Charter of Democracy and looted the national wealth ruthlessly with aimed not to carry out accountability process against each others.

"Criminal did not want accountability of other criminal." He demanded a forensic audit of the scandalous video and conversation between Saifur Rehman, Justice Qayyum and Shehbaz Sharif. Maryam Nawaz through her press conference had hosted a show as PML-N found nothing else only to misguide the nation.

"PML-N leaders were the creator of this drama and their motives were spreading confusion. They were striving to misdirect the nation through the negative tactics," he added.

"We were not carrying out accountability process against plunderers, looters and corrupt elements merely to make happy to someone but it was part of our mandate to eliminate the menace of corruption," he said.

Shibli Faraz said it was fact that PML-N always accepted those decisions of the court which came in its interest. The punishment would be given to those who looted the country and masses during their tenures, he stated.