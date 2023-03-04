UrduPoint.com

PML-N Started Mega Development Project In The Country: Federal Minister For Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2023 | 07:54 PM

PML-N started mega development project in the country: Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi Saturday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N is the only political party that has started mega developmental projects in the country and uplifted the standard of living of the masses

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi Saturday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N is the only political party that has started mega developmental projects in the country and uplifted the standard of living of the masses.

He expressed these views while addressing a public gathering after the inauguration of Batkanala Kangar Hotar to Harlan Road project with a cost of Rs 88.3 million.

The minister further said that to save the country PML-N has sacrificed its political reputation and trying to control the damage done by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf during its four years of tenure in the federal government and 9 years in KP.

Talking about Kangar Hotar to Harlan Road project Murtaza Abbassi said that in 2017, he got a fund of 60.

4 million rupees for the completion of the road, after the change of government in 2018 PTI government stopped all developmental schemes initiated by PML-N and today once again he is inaugurating the same project with 20 million rupees extra cost.

He said that Kangar Hotar road is need of the area, after completion, it would provide huge relief to the people of the region and a comparatively short route to reach Abbottabad and Havelian.

Earlier, former PML-N member KP assembly Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha while addressing criticized the PTI government for neglecting Lora circle and said that we will not let anybody sabotage developmental schemes in the region.

