PML-N To Announce PM Candidate After Consensus With Allies : Tarar
Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2024 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Deputy Secretary General Attaullah Tarar has said that his party’s candidate for the prime minister slot will be announced after a complete consensus with allied parties.
Addressing a press conference at the party secretariat in Model Town on Monday, he said that the party was in a position to form a government in Punjab as it had attained a simple majority in the province.
The PML-N leader said that discussions were underway with the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) for the Centre. Efforts are underway to induct more newly elected members in the party, he mentioned.
Attaullah Tarar said that a candidate for premiership would be announced after a proper consensus of all political allies.
He said that PML-N was going to form a government in Punjab and he congratulated all PML-N workers, elected members and leaders.
About election results, he emphasized that certain elements had prematurely celebrated their triumph based on the initial announcement of a 25 percent result. However, when the comprehensive results were revealed, these elements began alleging electoral malpractice and raised concerns about rigging, he added.
He admitted that prominent PML-N figures such as Rana Sanaullah, Mian Javed Latif, Sheikh Rohail Asghar, and Khawaja Saad Rafique had lost their seats, adding that if there had been rigging by the PML-N, these seats could not have been lost. He stated that his party had gracefully accepted electoral results in areas where they faced defeat.
Recent Stories
HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore
Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly
Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in general elections
Siraj-ul-Haq resigns as JI emir over failure in general elections
Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kakar
Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 commentary team
Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season as match officials for HBL PS ..
The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro Series!
Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for power sharing
PML-N, PPP, MQM-P and JUI-F agree on two-point formula for power sharing
Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Islamabad
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates r ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Anti-Polio drive from Feb 262 minutes ago
-
30 Mepco employees caught aiding illegal connections12 minutes ago
-
Country’s upper parts to remain cold, hazy: PMD12 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two in gutka business22 minutes ago
-
RCCI hopes new government to bring economic stability32 minutes ago
-
PTI leaders' bail extended in vandalism case32 minutes ago
-
Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly39 minutes ago
-
.42 minutes ago
-
Computerized system fully activated in teaching hospitals42 minutes ago
-
Firdous Ashiq reches out IHC to get protective bail42 minutes ago
-
CDA to develop housing scheme with participation of private firms42 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio campaign to be launched on Feb 26 in Khairpur42 minutes ago