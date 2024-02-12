Open Menu

PML-N To Announce PM Candidate After Consensus With Allies : Tarar

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2024 | 08:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Deputy Secretary General Attaullah Tarar has said that his party’s candidate for the prime minister slot will be announced after a complete consensus with allied parties.

Addressing a press conference at the party secretariat in Model Town on Monday, he said that the party was in a position to form a government in Punjab as it had attained a simple majority in the province.

The PML-N leader said that discussions were underway with the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi MovementPakistan (MQM-P) for the Centre. Efforts are underway to induct more newly elected members in the party, he mentioned.

Attaullah Tarar said that a candidate for premiership would be announced after a proper consensus of all political allies.

He said that PML-N was going to form a government in Punjab and he congratulated all PML-N workers, elected members and leaders.

About election results, he emphasized that certain elements had prematurely celebrated their triumph based on the initial announcement of a 25 percent result. However, when the comprehensive results were revealed, these elements began alleging electoral malpractice and raised concerns about rigging, he added.

He admitted that prominent PML-N figures such as Rana Sanaullah, Mian Javed Latif, Sheikh Rohail Asghar, and Khawaja Saad Rafique had lost their seats, adding that if there had been rigging by the PML-N, these seats could not have been lost. He stated that his party had gracefully accepted electoral results in areas where they faced defeat.

