PML-N To Come To Power With Huge Majority: Rana Munawar

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2023 | 03:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) District general secretary and candidate for NA-85 and PP-78 of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Rana Munawar Ghous, said on Sunday that the party would win with a huge majority in upcoming general elections due to its public-friendly performance.

Addressing a meeting at Chak No 120 SB ,130 SB,132 SB and Sillanwli in connection with his election campaign, he said only his party was capable of steering the country out of crises and towards progress.

He said the PML-N would bring progress and prosperity to the country through the power of votes under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

He said that general elections would bring democratic stability and elected representatives who would be able to play their role in a better way.

PML-N Sillanwali Tehsil President Rana Nadeem Ahmad said that the party had always made public service its motto because people know who did the politics of progress and who had only made false claims and looted the country.

Party activists, including Rana Irshaad Advocate, PML-N Tehsil Sillanwali youth coordinator Rana Kaleem , PML-N Sillanwli tehsil social team incharge Rana Tehseen and other local representatives were also present.

