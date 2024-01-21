PML-N To Make Country Prosperous: Rana Munawar
Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2024 | 04:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) District General Secretary and candidate for PP-78 of the Pakistan Muslim League-N, Rana Munawar Ghous, said on Sunday that the party would make the country prosperous and work for public welfare after being elected on February 8 with a majority of votes.
Addressing meetings at villages of tehsil Sillanwli, he said only his party was capable of steering the country out of economic and other crises and towards progress. The PML-N will bring progress and prosperity to the country through the power of votes under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, he said.
He said that general elections would bring democratic stability and elected representatives would be able to play their role in a better way.
PML-N Sillanwali Tehsil President Rana Nadeem Ahmad said that the party had always made public service its motto because people know who did the politics of progress and who had only made false claims and looted the country.
Party activists, including Rana Irshad Advocate, Malik Abid Hussain Awan,PML-N Tehsil Sillanwali youth coordinator Rana Kaleem, PML-N Sillanwli tehsil social team incharge Rana Tehseen and other local representatives were also present.
Recent Stories
Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life
Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealan ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024
Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!
PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London
Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources
Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources
America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rwp Ring Road project to be completed by July 31; Commissioner11 minutes ago
-
Drug dealer held; hashish, heroin recovered21 minutes ago
-
Five die, two injured in fog-related accidents21 minutes ago
-
225 candidates appear in PHP promotional test21 minutes ago
-
Dr Malik meets MD IFW Expo in Berlin31 minutes ago
-
Cold, dry weather predicted for Sindh31 minutes ago
-
Motorists asked to drive carefully during fog to avoid accidents41 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority’s big action41 minutes ago
-
Agri dept seeks applications for wheat demonstration plots51 minutes ago
-
Dense fog forces motorway closures, disrupts traffic across north, south Zones1 hour ago
-
'Friends' turn out to be killers1 hour ago
-
4515 liter illegal fuel recovered in DI Khan1 hour ago