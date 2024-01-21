Open Menu

PML-N To Make Country Prosperous: Rana Munawar

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2024 | 04:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) District General Secretary and candidate for PP-78 of the Pakistan Muslim League-N, Rana Munawar Ghous, said on Sunday that the party would make the country prosperous and work for public welfare after being elected on February 8 with a majority of votes.

Addressing meetings at villages of tehsil Sillanwli, he said only his party was capable of steering the coun­try out of economic and other crises and towards progress. The PML-N will bring progress and prosperity to the country through the power of votes under the leadership of Nawaz Shar­if, he said.

He said that general elections would bring democratic stability and elected representatives would be able to play their role in a better way.

PML-N Sillanwali Tehsil President Rana Nadeem Ahmad said that the party had always made public service its motto because people know who did the politics of progress and who had only made false claims and looted the country.

Party activists, including Rana Irshad Advocate, Malik Abid Hussain Awan,PML-N Tehsil Sillanwali youth coordinator Rana Kaleem, PML-N Sillanwli tehsil social team incharge Rana Tehseen and other local representatives were also present.

