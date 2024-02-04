'PML-N to resume development pace after forming govt'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N district general secretary and candidate for PP-78, Rana Munawar Ghous Khan, has said that the party would resume development pace on a war-footing after forming a government by getting a majority of votes on February 08.

Addressing meetings during an election campaign in his constituency here on Sunday, he said that people have full trust in the leadership of the PML-N. The party will surely form its government at Federal and provincial levels with a heavy public mandate. The PMLN is a symbol of development and prosperity, he added.

Party activists Rana Irshaad, Chaudhary Ashraf Dogar and PML-N Sillanwali youth coordinator Rana Kaleem were also present.